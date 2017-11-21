Why My Parents Eat Paprika On Cottage Cheese
The Awl’s holiday series on flavors and spices.
For as long as I can remember, my parents have eaten cottage cheese with paprika on it. This is… weird? No one else I know does this, at the very least. It’s a traditional Hungarian way of eating it, but we are not a Hungarian family. For this piece, I did two big things: first, I interviewed my parents to figure out why the heck this tradition exists in my family and second, I tried paprika on cottage cheese (my review? It’s fine).
Me: How ya doing?
Dad: I. Am. Good.
Mom: I don’t know what he’s doing. We’re good.
Dad: She’s. Transcribing.
Me: I’m using a recorder, so you can talk normally.
Dad: O.K.
Mom: Oh boy
Me: So I’ll just preface this and say this is an interview with my parents, okay?
Dad: Yes.
Mom: [laughing in the background]
Me: The Awl is doing a series of pieces on spices, and the best I could come up with, because we’re not an aggressively spice-heavy family, is that you both do a thing where you eat cottage cheese with paprika on it. I wanna know why the heck that is.
Mom: I think the cottage cheese with paprika is me. It’s my twist on it. Your dad would always season deviled eggs with a pinch of paprika.
Me: Right…
Mom: Originally, I thought it was Dad who put it on cottage cheese
Me: Okay…
Mom: I’m saying, somehow Dad got the paprika on the table for me to see it because, as you said, we don’t use a lot of spices. There was no paprika in the house when I was growing up, so Dad definitely brought that into the marriage.
Dad: And like Mom said, I only use it regularly on deviled eggs. And I make those every Christmas Eve. So I’d make those, and leave out the paprika, and then Mom would take it and put it on her cottage cheese.
Mom: Cottage cheese would also be a part of all of the cold salads we eat on Christmas Eve.
Me: Right, the cold salads. [NOTE: Every year on Christmas Eve or Christmas, my family eats “abenbroat,” which is a German tradition involving a light dinner of cheese, meats, pickled vegetables, spreads, and bread. Cold salads aren’t typically a part of this, but because we’re also Midwestern, those are usually also just around the house.]
Mom: Exactly. I think Dad just made paprika accessible.
Me: You tried it and then Dad tried it? Do you both do this?
Dad: I do it sometimes. Cottage cheese is naturally bland, and a lot of people spice it up. Some people put salt and pepper on it.
Me: I feel like a lot of my friends eat it with fruit. Now people dress it up to be sweeter.
Dad: Like a yogurt.
Me: Right. The only way I really dress it up is with salt.
Mom: It doesn’t add a lot of flavor, the paprika, but there is some. I really just like the way it looks. Now I add salt too because Sue across the street says she adds paprika and salt. But I didn’t learn it from Sue.
Dad: I assumed this was Mom’s thing, not mine. And then she said she got it from me. But I think she must have gotten it from her family, because it’s an Eastern European thing.
Me: Yeah, I researched it a little and it said it’s mainly a Hungarian thing, but we’re not Hungarian.
Mom: But when Owen [NOTE: my brother] got back from Budapest, he brought us paprikas. But I don’t think this is from my family. We didn’t have butter on the table when I grew up. We didn’t have salt and pepper. I think it was just a proximity thing, of Dad putting it on the table.
Me: And you just took a risk?
Mom: Yeah, it looked pretty.
Dad: Hm.
Me: Hm.
Mom: Hm.
Dad: I mean, paprika is just a sweet pepper.
Me: Right, I know that.
Dad: We eat more cottage cheese now than we used to.
Mom: We’re more health-conscious. Any condiment that made anything taste good, I have to say I got it from being married to your dad.
Dad: [yawns]
Mom: Who is just yawning in the background.
Me: Right.
Mom: I feel like we’re so boring.
Dad: We’re so boring
Me: We’ll see how this turns out. People are doing, like, tarragon and white peppercorns.
Dad: Yikes.
Mom: We are not that exciting.
Me: Well, I hope that’s maybe the interesting part of this. That’s it for me.
Mom: We’re sorry.
Me: I’ll let you know if I have follow-ups.
Dad: Like we said, Owen brought us paprika. Three different ones.
Mom: We went from a family with no spices to a family who has three paprikas. So exotic!